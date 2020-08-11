NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $945.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $854.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $955.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total transaction of $345,544.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $279,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $1,413,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,943 shares of company stock worth $7,041,614 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

