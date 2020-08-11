NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 9,706 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

