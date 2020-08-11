NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 27,193 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

NYSE KL opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

