NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 2,593 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $15,085,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

