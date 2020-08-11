NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $88,075,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,518,000 after buying an additional 1,556,213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,362,200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $8,413,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 746.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 330,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of REG opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.