NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after buying an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 1,536,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after buying an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,736,000 after buying an additional 1,091,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,546,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 850,562 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

