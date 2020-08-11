NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 7,085 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $336.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.92.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $24,007,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.