NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Shares in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 220.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 393.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Cfra dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

NYSE EVRG opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

