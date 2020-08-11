NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 24,471 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after buying an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,480,000 after purchasing an additional 493,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

