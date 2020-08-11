Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,941,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 144,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $20.27 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

