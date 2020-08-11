Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NICE. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.18.

Nice stock opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.10 and its 200-day moving average is $174.59. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nice has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $228.54.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after buying an additional 500,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Nice by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,640,000 after buying an additional 71,776 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nice by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,861,000 after buying an additional 74,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nice by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,591,000 after buying an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,694,000 after buying an additional 180,565 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

