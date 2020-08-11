Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Neogen by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Neogen stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.15 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

