Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

TDC opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 511.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

