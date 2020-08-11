Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $532,021. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rapid7 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.