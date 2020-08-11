National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

