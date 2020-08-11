National Asset Management Inc. Takes $370,000 Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,181,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,579,000 after acquiring an additional 923,996 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP increased its position in Inphi by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after buying an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inphi by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after buying an additional 512,636 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,092,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,881,000.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,711,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,740,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IPHI. Barclays upped their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Inphi stock opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

