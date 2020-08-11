National Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,072 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,137.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 100.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135,726 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 372.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of USO stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $106.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

