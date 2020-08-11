National Asset Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $533,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

