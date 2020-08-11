National Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,221 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,221 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $12,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

