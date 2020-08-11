National Asset Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,457,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $698,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,214 shares of company stock worth $19,671,054. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.24 and a beta of 2.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

