National Asset Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $124.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02.

