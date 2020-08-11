National Asset Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

