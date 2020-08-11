National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

LYB stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

