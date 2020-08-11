National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.31.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,076. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

