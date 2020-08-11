National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $506.95 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.69 and a 200-day moving average of $427.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

