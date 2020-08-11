National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,906 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after buying an additional 1,396,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after buying an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after buying an additional 424,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,634,000 after buying an additional 137,057 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

