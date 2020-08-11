National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $360,000 Investment in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

