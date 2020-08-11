National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $2,547,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,842. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.