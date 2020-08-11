National Asset Management Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in PPL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 282,954 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.