National Asset Management Inc. Has $286,000 Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after acquiring an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,084,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 372,823 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17,783.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 1,503,945 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of -0.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,467,614.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,200.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,049 shares of company stock worth $59,154,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

