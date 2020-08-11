National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,029,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,423,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 230,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 538,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 164,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 192,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 162,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

