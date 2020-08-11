National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $2,149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE NOMD opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

