National Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,507 Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,507 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 563.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 179,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 23.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

