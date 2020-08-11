National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.19 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

