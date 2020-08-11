National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,211 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000.

XT stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

