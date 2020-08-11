National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 32.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

SUN opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

