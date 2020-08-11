M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,912,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,271,000 after buying an additional 855,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 329,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

