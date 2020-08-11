M&T Bank Corp Sells 460 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.