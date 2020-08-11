M&T Bank Corp Sells 244 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of CR stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

