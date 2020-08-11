M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,759 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,705,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,425,000 after buying an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 21.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,071. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.