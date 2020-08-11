M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,112 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

