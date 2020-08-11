M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 4,754 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $106.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.