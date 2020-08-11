M&T Bank Corp Purchases 596 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $12,807,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 33,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 533,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.71. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

