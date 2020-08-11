M&T Bank Corp Has $636,000 Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

