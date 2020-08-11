M&T Bank Corp Has $541,000 Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total value of $269,809.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,036.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,084 shares of company stock worth $44,374,036. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $289.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $319.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

