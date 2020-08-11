M&T Bank Corp Has $529,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

