M&T Bank Corp Has $403,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.