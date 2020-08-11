M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 146,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of WRI stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.