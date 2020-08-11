M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Outfront Media by 820.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after buying an additional 3,054,800 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,375,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 153.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 1,280,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Outfront Media by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 873,000 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.