M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 50.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

